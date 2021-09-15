Nomads Knights Under 15s Secure Neston Business Sponsorship for the Season Ahead

Published: 15th September 2021 15:04

Local Neston builder Andy Smith of ABS Multibuild was delighted to help out the local grassroots football team.

The Neston Nomads Knights Under 15 team, are feeling proud in their new custom-designed kit for the 2021/22 season.

After securing sponsorship from A.B.S. Multibuil, season manager Dave Parsons is eager to share their first team photo.

