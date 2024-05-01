1 May 2024 - An Evening with Liz Earle

Published: 19th March 2024 22:27

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall is thrilled to be hosting Liz Earle for a book talk and signing.

Liz will be joining the Linghams team on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, at the Birkenhead School, to promote her book ‘A Better Second Half'.

Wednesday 1 May 2024

Synopsis

Liz Earle shows us how to future-proof our health in midlife and beyond using evidence based techniques, ideas and wisdom accumulated over her years of experience in the wellbeing arena.

We all know that midlife women are often hit the hardest of all health-wise, sandwiched between bringing up our families, juggling work and caring for ailing parents, and it is all too easy to lose sight of ourselves. But whatever stage or age you are there is hope and many ways to take back control of your health - physical, mental and emotional - and make yourself a priority rather than bottom of the to-do list.

Liz Earle will sort the fads from the fiction in wellbeing and break through the noise that surrounds all the online advice that can overwhelm us. She has taken this mission to heart with her empowering new book A BETTER SECOND HALF. Part a retrospective of her life and part a brilliant, distillation of self-help, Liz puts forward what we need to do to live well and age well through midlife and beyond. Never shy of making her body a testing lab for new discoveries, Liz shares important information on the gut-brain axis, nutri-genomics, the efficacy of high intensity weight training, the pros and cons of low carb diets, biohacking techniques and much, much more.

Liz Earle is one of the most-trusted voices in wellbeing today and here she shares her hard-won wisdom, practical advice and know-how that can turn the tide on those feelings of dejection and can have us heading into our second halves full of vigour and hope to live longer and better.

"Taking the reins of your health and happiness is the most important intervention you can make, and only you can make those positive changes. I want this book to inspire you and to give you the confidence and tools to create a better second half where you don't just survive, you dial back the years so you can THRIVE."

Liz Earle MBE is a champion of women's health, a media influencer and author of many books. She is a TV presenter, podcast host and charity-founder. Her career has spanned 30 years and she is an authority in the world of natural beauty, nutrition, health and wellbeing. Liz Earle Beauty is now owned by Boots (sold in 2010). In 2007 she was awarded an MBE for services to business and she has Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Portsmouth and Staffordshire University. She has five children and lives in London and the West Country.

Two types of tickets are available: book and ticket costs from £22, book only costs £12, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

REGISTER HERE Get your book signed by Liz Earle at Bushell Hall, Birkenhead School, 58 Beresford Road,

Oxton, Wirral CH43 2JD, from 7 pm, on Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.