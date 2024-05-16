16 May 2024 - Neston Flower Society Presents Life's a Ball
May's demonstrator says that 'Life's a Ball'.
Neston Flower Society welcomes demonstrator Paula Routledge from Caunton who will entertain with her demonstration 'Life's a Ball'.
Neston Civic Hall, 10 am to 12 noon.
Visitors are very welcome, costing £5 each.
For further information, telephone 0151 336 3170.
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
