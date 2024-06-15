  • Bookmark this page

15 Jun 2024 - The Rhythm Of Life!

Published: 27th April 2024 12:15

Birkenhead Choral Society presents: The Rhythm Of Life!

A varied programme of popular pieces from (amongst others) Rutter, Purcell, Chilcott - reflecting birth, life and love.

Organiser Collette Byrne, says: "Our Summer concerts always have a few surprises - and this year's is no exception!"

Jon Barton - Organ/Piano

Conducted by David Holroyd

15 Jun 2024 - The Rhythm Of Life!

 Saturday 15 June

 

'Early Bird' tickets are £12, and they are available from BCS Members, or online at trybooking.com. There is a 75p fee per ticket for online bookings. Tickets on the door will cost £15.

It is free for Under 19s and Students, to attend. The performance will begin at 7.30 pm, prompt.

BOOK TICKETS

St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ

 

 

 

 

