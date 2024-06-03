  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
3 Jun 2024 - Spend the Evening with a Duchess

Published: 8th May 2024 22:08

Linghams Presents An Evening with Duchess Sarah Ferguson

Booka Bookshop and Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are delighted to present an evening with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, as she talks about her novel A Woman of Intrigue.

Sunday Times bestselling author Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is also a bestselling memoirist and children's book author, and film producer. She currently campaigns for her international charity Sarah's Trust which supports education, women and children's causes, refugees and disaster relief. She works on historical documentaries and films that draw on her deep interest in Victorian history.

This ‘in conversation' event is brought to you by Booka Bookshop and Linghams Booksellers in partnership with publisher Harper Collins. With a chance to ask your own questions, don't miss the chance to see Sarah Ferguson ‘live' in Chester.

Monday 3 June
Synopsis

Scandals, seduction and secrets... and one woman's quest to uncover the truth. The most intriguing historical romance of 2024, perfect for fans of Bridgerton.

Wallflower Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott has a secret. Moving effortlessly unnoticed amongst the ballrooms and palaces of Queen Victoria, her sharp intelligence and keen powers of observation allow her to quietly solve society crimes - coming to the rescue of those whose pride and fortune are at stake.

Overlooked and underestimated, Mary finds missing money, recovers stolen jewellery and saves reputations. When she meets Colonel Walter Trefusis, an unlikely and spirited alliance is formed. But Mary has more than met her match in her sleuthing partner. As she battles the expectations of society and her family, Mary must follow her heart - whatever the cost...

This is an author talk ‘in conversation' event, followed by audience Q&A, and book signing

Tickets from £20 to admit one person, and include a paperback copy of A Woman of Intrigue.

Please let us know if you have an accessibility/mobility requirements.

Get your book signed by the Duchess at  Liz Earle at The Pavillion Suite, Chester Racecourse, New Crane Street, Chester CH1 2LY, from 7 pm, on Monday, 3 June 2024.

Linghams

