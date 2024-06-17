  • Bookmark this page

17 Jun 2024 - Santa Montefiore Visits Linghams

Published: 19th May 2024 21:04

An Evening In Conversation with Sunday Times Bestseller Santa Montefiore

About the author: Born in England in 1970, Santa Montefiore grew up in Hampshire. Santa is the author of over 30 novels, all of which have been Sunday Times bestsellers. She is married to writer Simon Sebag Montefiore and they live with their two children, Lily and Sasha, in London.

 Santa Montefiore - Shadows in the Moonlight

Monday 17 June
Synopsis

Shadows in the Moonlight: A forbidden love. An impossible choice.

When Pixie Tate is summoned to the wild Cornish coast to unravel a curious mystery at the stately St Sidwell Manor, she knows that something quite extraordinary must be hiding in its shadows.

Over one hundred years ago, in the dark of night, a child vanished from his bed never to be seen again - and Pixie must now discover the truth of those final moonlit hours.

As she loses herself in the past, secrets are revealed, love affairs exposed and, ultimately, Pixie will be forced to make a devastating choice that will change her life forever...

Praise for the Author

 ‘Santa expertly and vividly embroiders so many different threads of this remarkable and compelling tapestry.' - Julian Fellowes

‘... beautifully written and full of heart and altogether a massive treat. I was genuinely overjoyed when I realised it's the start of a new series.' - Tracy Rees

This is an author talk ‘in conversation' event, followed by a book signing.

Tickets from £20 to admit one person, and include a paperback copy of the book. Ticket only option is £15.00, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

Get your book signed by Santa Montefiore at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, on Telegraph Road, from 7 pm, on Monday, 17 June 2024.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

