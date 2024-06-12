  • Bookmark this page

12 Jun 2024 - An Evening In Conversation with Elizabeth Macneal

Published: 21st May 2024 21:46

An Evening In Conversation with Elizabeth Macneal

Elizabeth Macneal will be back at Linghams in June to chat about her upcoming book The Burial Plot.

An Evening In Conversation with Elizabeth Macneal

 

Wednesday 12 June
Synopsis

From Elizabeth Macneal, the Sunday Times bestselling author of The Doll Factory, The Burial Plot is a spellbinding Gothic thriller about murder, manipulation, and a young woman trying to wrestle power from the hands of a dangerous man. But he's always one step ahead . . . 

London, 1839. With the cemeteries full and money to be made in death, tricksters Crawford and Bonnie survive on wicked schemes and ill-gotten coin. But one blistering evening, their fortunes flip. A man lies in a pool of blood at Bonnie's feet and now she needs to disappear.

Crawford secures her a position as lady's maid in a grand house on the Thames. As Bonnie comes to understand the family - the eccentric Mr Moncrieff, obsessively drawing mausoleums for his dead wife, and their peculiar daughter Cissie, scribbling imaginary love letters to herself - she begins to question what secrets are lying behind the house's paper-thin walls and whether her own presence here was planned from the beginning.

Because Crawford is watching, and perhaps he is plotting his greatest trick yet . . .

This is an author talk ‘in conversation' event, with a Q&A, followed by a book signing.

Tickets from £18.99 to admit one person, and include a paperback copy of the book. Ticket only option is £10, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

**The first twenty book and tickets sold will receive the Independent Exclusive Edition of The Burial Plot.**

Get your book signed by Elizabeth Macneal at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, on Telegraph Road, from 7 pm, on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

