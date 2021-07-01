Willaston Directory

Published: 1st July 2021 12:32

Each year, Willaston Residents and Countryside Society provides a list of village organisations and businesses for the benefit of all residents, particularly newcomers to the village.



The list below was correct as of 23 March 2021. If you spot a mistake, or something needs to be updated, please contact us and we will rectify it on the website and forward the information to the Society.

The Society hazards: "Please note that, due to the Covid-19 regulations, some of this information may be subject to change but is correct at the above date."

VILLAGE FACILITIES Surgery Village Surgery, Neston Road 327 4593 Clinics at the Surgery 327 4593 Physio & Sports Injuries Judith Callow, Hooton Rd 327 3361 Dental Practice Dr E Haworth, Neston Rd 327 5212 Mobile Library The Village Green See CWAC website Mobile Post Office

The Village Green Tues, Fri 11.30am-2pm

'Create' After School Club

Methodist Room, Neston Road

327 5392

Church Mice Pre-School

Methodist Room, Neston Road

327 7183 Willaston CofE Primary School Julie Chambers, Neston Road 338 2421 S4YC Willaston PreSchool

Michelle Goodall

07495 836613 Benty Heath Kindergarten Jo Tedstone 327 4594 Toddler Group Annette Troake, Methodist Chapel

327 7307 Local Councillor Myles Hogg 327 4096 Council Services

CWAC Council Services

0300 1238 123

CHURCHES Church of England Church Wardens David Compton, Viv Ley 327 4760, 327 6053

Methodist Chapel Rev Heather Cooper

Local Lay pastor Dr Jim Shaw 648 8780

327 7183

Roman Catholic Fr Louis (Hooton) 327 6158

ADULT ORGANISATIONS Residents & Country Society Chris Hampshire 327 4511 Surgery Patient Group John Woodrow

327 3260

Willaston Hey W.I. Val Fisher 327 5616 Darby and Joan Pam Irving 327 6048 Mother's Union Viv Ley

327 6053 Community Day Centre Pam Irving 327 6048 Hadlow Green Choir Lin Friend

327 7118 Ladies Tuesday Choir

Margaret Delmotte

327 4001

Horticultural Society Lyn Jackson-Eves 512 0550 Royal British Legion Branch Richard Berry 327 2468 Willaston Country Market Jackie Jenkins

721 6285 Village Festival Society Brian Greenhalgh

327 3254 Christ Church Men's Group Rev L Bannon 334 9931 Willaston & S Wirral Rotary Club Fiona Mosley 384 3081 SPORTS & LEISURE FACILITIES Johnston Recreation Ground (Contact Myles Hogg) 327 4096 Wirral Footpaths Margaret Smythe

327 7280 Friends of Willaston Meadow Sarah Shannon

327 5318 Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Chris Hampshire

327 4511

Willaston Football (open age) John Fisher

07780 693284

Willaston Ladies Football Lisa Jenkins 07931 790444 Willaston FC (Vets)

Johnathon Todd

07976 458383 Willaston Football (Juniors and Youth) Harry Mates 07947 749742 Willaston Tennis Club Julie Spencer 327 4512 Cycling Chris Harris 678 6064 Morris Dancing Andy Siddons 347 1685 North Wales Gliding Club David Compton 327 4760 U3A Barn Dancing Ann Taylor 327 4667 Yoga & Chair Yoga

Lorraine Coxon

07513 156168 Pilates Jane Nolan 327 3190 Karate

Brian McCavish

07903 743495

Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp Jenni Waddington 07931 933561 YOUTH ORGANISATIONS Air Training Corp 2375 Squadron David Compton 327 4760 1st Willaston Rainbows Sheena Chalmers 327 7138 / 07967 3570700 2nd Willaston Brownies (7-10) Sheena Chalmers

327 7138 / 07967 3570700 Willaston Guides Leanne Sheelan 07913 422364 Beavers/Cubs/Scouts/Explorers Clare Jones 07799 628016

info@epnscouts.org.uk HALL BOOKINGS Memorial Hall memorialhall@gmail.com

Methodist Hall Carol Savage

327 3593



