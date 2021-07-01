  • Bookmark this page

Willaston Directory

Published: 1st July 2021 12:32

informationEach year, Willaston Residents and Countryside Society provides a list of village organisations and businesses for the benefit of all residents, particularly newcomers to the village.

The list below was correct as of 23 March 2021.  If you spot a mistake, or something needs to be updated, please contact us and we will rectify it on the website and forward the information to the Society.

The Society hazards: "Please note that, due to the Covid-19 regulations, some of this information may be subject to change but is correct at the above date."

 VILLAGE FACILITIES   
 Surgery Village Surgery, Neston Road                      327 4593 
 Clinics at the Surgery  327 4593
 Physio & Sports Injuries Judith Callow, Hooton Rd 327 3361
 Dental Practice Dr E Haworth, Neston Rd 327 5212
 Mobile Library The Village Green See CWAC website
 Mobile Post Office
 The Village Green Tues, Fri 11.30am-2pm
 
 'Create' After School Club
 Methodist Room, Neston Road
 327 5392
 Church Mice Pre-School
 Methodist Room, Neston Road
 327 7183
 Willaston CofE Primary School Julie Chambers, Neston Road 338 2421
 S4YC Willaston PreSchool
 Michelle Goodall
 07495 836613
 Benty Heath Kindergarten Jo Tedstone 327 4594
 Toddler Group Annette Troake, Methodist Chapel
 327 7307
 Local Councillor Myles Hogg 327 4096
 Council Services
 CWAC Council Services
 0300 1238 123
 CHURCHES  
 Church of England Church Wardens David Compton, Viv Ley  327 4760, 327 6053
 Methodist Chapel

 Rev Heather Cooper
 Local Lay pastor Dr Jim Shaw

 648 8780
 327 7183
 Roman Catholic Fr Louis (Hooton) 327 6158
 ADULT ORGANISATIONS  
 Residents & Country Society

 Chris Hampshire

 327 4511
 Surgery Patient Group John Woodrow
 327 3260
 Willaston Hey W.I. Val Fisher 327 5616
 Darby and Joan Pam Irving 327 6048
 Mother's Union Viv Ley
 327 6053
 Community Day Centre Pam Irving 327 6048
 Hadlow Green Choir Lin Friend
 327 7118
 Ladies Tuesday Choir
 Margaret Delmotte
 327 4001
 Horticultural Society Lyn Jackson-Eves 512 0550
 Royal British Legion Branch Richard Berry 327 2468
 Willaston Country Market Jackie Jenkins
 721 6285
 Village Festival Society Brian Greenhalgh
 327 3254
 Christ Church Men's Group Rev L Bannon 334 9931
 Willaston & S Wirral Rotary Club

 Fiona Mosley

 384 3081
 SPORTS & LEISURE FACILITIES  
 Johnston Recreation Ground (Contact Myles Hogg) 327 4096
 Wirral Footpaths Margaret Smythe
 327 7280
 Friends of Willaston Meadow Sarah Shannon
 327 5318
 Friends of Hadlow Road Station
 Chris Hampshire
 327 4511
 Willaston Football (open age)  John Fisher
 07780 693284
 Willaston Ladies Football Lisa Jenkins 07931 790444
 Willaston FC (Vets)
 Johnathon Todd
 07976 458383
 Willaston Football (Juniors and Youth)  Harry Mates 07947 749742
 Willaston Tennis Club Julie Spencer 327 4512
 Cycling Chris Harris 678 6064
 Morris Dancing Andy Siddons 347 1685
 North Wales Gliding Club David Compton 327 4760
 U3A Barn Dancing Ann Taylor  327 4667 
 Yoga & Chair Yoga
 Lorraine Coxon
 07513 156168
 Pilates Jane Nolan 327 3190
 Karate
 Brian McCavish
 07903 743495
 Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp Jenni Waddington 07931 933561
 YOUTH ORGANISATIONS  
 Air Training Corp 2375 Squadron David Compton 327 4760
 1st Willaston Rainbows  Sheena Chalmers 327 7138 / 07967 3570700
 2nd Willaston Brownies (7-10) Sheena Chalmers
 327 7138 / 07967 3570700
 Willaston Guides Leanne Sheelan 07913 422364
 Beavers/Cubs/Scouts/Explorers Clare Jones

 07799 628016
 info@epnscouts.org.uk

   
 HALL BOOKINGS  
 Memorial Hall memorialhall@gmail.com 
 Methodist Hall Carol Savage
 327 3593
   
