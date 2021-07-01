Willaston Directory
|Published: 1st July 2021 12:32
Each year, Willaston Residents and Countryside Society provides a list of village organisations and businesses for the benefit of all residents, particularly newcomers to the village.
The list below was correct as of 23 March 2021. If you spot a mistake, or something needs to be updated, please contact us and we will rectify it on the website and forward the information to the Society.
The Society hazards: "Please note that, due to the Covid-19 regulations, some of this information may be subject to change but is correct at the above date."
|VILLAGE FACILITIES
|Surgery
|Village Surgery, Neston Road
|327 4593
|Clinics at the Surgery
|327 4593
|Physio & Sports Injuries
|Judith Callow, Hooton Rd
|327 3361
|Dental Practice
|Dr E Haworth, Neston Rd
|327 5212
|Mobile Library
|The Village Green
|See CWAC website
| Mobile Post Office
| The Village Green Tues, Fri 11.30am-2pm
| 'Create' After School Club
| Methodist Room, Neston Road
| 327 5392
| Church Mice Pre-School
| Methodist Room, Neston Road
|327 7183
|Willaston CofE Primary School
|Julie Chambers, Neston Road
|338 2421
| S4YC Willaston PreSchool
| Michelle Goodall
|07495 836613
|Benty Heath Kindergarten
|Jo Tedstone
|327 4594
|Toddler Group
| Annette Troake, Methodist Chapel
|327 7307
|Local Councillor
|Myles Hogg
|327 4096
| Council Services
| CWAC Council Services
| 0300 1238 123
|CHURCHES
|Church of England
|Church Wardens David Compton, Viv Ley
| 327 4760, 327 6053
|Methodist Chapel
Rev Heather Cooper
| 648 8780
327 7183
|Roman Catholic
|Fr Louis (Hooton)
| 327 6158
|ADULT ORGANISATIONS
|Residents & Country Society
Chris Hampshire
|327 4511
|Surgery Patient Group
| John Woodrow
| 327 3260
|Willaston Hey W.I.
|Val Fisher
|327 5616
|Darby and Joan
|Pam Irving
|327 6048
|Mother's Union
| Viv Ley
|327 6053
|Community Day Centre
|Pam Irving
|327 6048
|Hadlow Green Choir
| Lin Friend
|327 7118
| Ladies Tuesday Choir
| Margaret Delmotte
| 327 4001
|Horticultural Society
|Lyn Jackson-Eves
|512 0550
|Royal British Legion Branch
|Richard Berry
|327 2468
|Willaston Country Market
| Jackie Jenkins
|721 6285
|Village Festival Society
| Brian Greenhalgh
|327 3254
|Christ Church Men's Group
|Rev L Bannon
|334 9931
|Willaston & S Wirral Rotary Club
Fiona Mosley
|384 3081
|SPORTS & LEISURE FACILITIES
|Johnston Recreation Ground
|(Contact Myles Hogg)
|327 4096
|Wirral Footpaths
| Margaret Smythe
|327 7280
|Friends of Willaston Meadow
| Sarah Shannon
|327 5318
| Friends of Hadlow Road Station
| Chris Hampshire
| 327 4511
|Willaston Football (open age)
| John Fisher
| 07780 693284
|Willaston Ladies Football
|Lisa Jenkins
|07931 790444
| Willaston FC (Vets)
| Johnathon Todd
|07976 458383
|Willaston Football (Juniors and Youth)
|Harry Mates
|07947 749742
|Willaston Tennis Club
|Julie Spencer
|327 4512
|Cycling
|Chris Harris
|678 6064
|Morris Dancing
|Andy Siddons
|347 1685
|North Wales Gliding Club
|David Compton
|327 4760
|U3A Barn Dancing
|Ann Taylor
|327 4667
| Yoga & Chair Yoga
| Lorraine Coxon
|07513 156168
|Pilates
|Jane Nolan
|327 3190
| Karate
| Brian McCavish
| 07903 743495
|Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp
|Jenni Waddington
|07931 933561
|YOUTH ORGANISATIONS
|Air Training Corp 2375 Squadron
|David Compton
|327 4760
|1st Willaston Rainbows
|Sheena Chalmers
|327 7138 / 07967 3570700
|2nd Willaston Brownies (7-10)
| Sheena Chalmers
|327 7138 / 07967 3570700
|Willaston Guides
|Leanne Sheelan
|07913 422364
|Beavers/Cubs/Scouts/Explorers
|Clare Jones
07799 628016
|HALL BOOKINGS
|Memorial Hall
|memorialhall@gmail.com
|
|Methodist Hall
| Carol Savage
| 327 3593
