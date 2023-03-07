Willaston Directory 2023
Each year, Willaston Residents and Countryside Society provides a list of village organisations and businesses for the benefit of all residents, particularly newcomers to the village.
The list below is correct at 25 February 2023. If you spot a mistake, or something needs to be updated, please contact us and we will rectify it on the website and forward the information to the Society.
|VILLAGE FACILITIES
|Surgery
|Village Surgery, Neston Road
|327 4593
|Clinics at the Surgery
|327 4593
|Physio & Sports Injuries
|Judith Callow, Hooton Rd
|327 3361
|Dental Practice
|Dr E Haworth, Neston Rd
|327 5212
|Mobile Library
|Car park at The Nag's Head pub
|See CWAC website
|Mobile Post Office
|Memorial Hall, Tues 9.30am - 11.30am; Fri 2.30pm-4.30pm
|Willaston CofE Primary School
|Julie Chambers, Neston Road
|338 2421
|S4YC Willaston PreSchool
|Michelle Goodall
|07951 861296
|Toddler Group
|Annette Troake, Methodist Chapel
|327 7307
|Local Councillor
|Myles Hogg
|327 4096
|Council Services
|CWAC Council Services
|0300 1238 123
|CHURCHES
|Church of England
|Church Wardens Martin Woodhead, Viv Ley
|07884 334646, 0151 327 6053
|Methodist Chapel
|648 8780
327 7183
|Roman Catholic
|Fr Edmund Montgomery
|355 5877
|ADULT ORGANISATIONS
|Residents & Country Society
|willastoninwirralresidents.org
|Surgery Patient Group
|John Woodrow
|327 3260
|Willaston Hey W.I.
|Val Fisher
|327 5616
|Darby and Joan
|Pam Irving
|327 6048
|Mother's Union
|Viv Ley
|327 6053
|Community Day Centre
|Pam Irving
|327 6048
|Hadlow Green Choir
|John Church
|362 2228
|Ladies Tuesday Choir
|Margaret Delmotte
|327 4001
|Horticultural Society
|Gary Kirk
|327 6587
|Royal British Legion Branch
|Richard Berry
|07918 126248
|Willaston Country Market
|Jackie Jenkins
|721 6285
|Village Festival Society
|Brian Greenhalgh
|327 3254
|Christ Church Men's Group
|Rev L Bannon
|334 9931
|Willaston & S Wirral Rotary Club
Mark Hughes
|07717 137934
|Adult Craft Group
|Kate McMahon
|07843 320331
|Book Club
|Bonnie Campbell
|07834 420331
|SPORTS & LEISURE FACILITIES
|Johnston Recreation Ground
|(Contact Myles Hogg)
|327 4096
|Wirral Footpaths
|Margaret Smythe
|327 7280
|Friends of Willaston Meadow
|Sarah Shannon
|327 5318
|Friends of Hadlow Road Station
|Chris Hampshire
|327 4511
|Willaston Football (open age)
|Steven Blackledge
|07899 0663336
|Willaston Ladies Football
|Lisa Jenkins
|07931 790444
|Willaston Tennis Club
|Andrew Walton
|327 2853
|Cycling
|Chris Harris
|678 6064
|Morris Dancing
|Andy Siddons
|347 1685
|North Wales Gliding Club
|David Compton
|327 4760
|Happy Dance - Keep Fit
|Sarah Sutton-Smith
|07872 054617
|Rebalance and Recharge
|Lesley Kerrigan
|07981 703741
|Karate
|Brian McCavish
|07903 743495
|Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp
|Jenni Waddington
|07931 933561
|Blossom and Bloom (mum and baby support)
|Siobhan Bradbury
|07860 280664
|Wirral Arts (children's drama)
|Aisha Ward
|07494 182341
|YOUTH ORGANISATIONS
|Air Training Corp 2375 Squadron
|David Compton
|327 4760
|1st Willaston Rainbows
|Sheena Chalmers
|327 7138 / 07967 3570700
|2nd Willaston Brownies (7-10)
|Sheena Chalmers
|327 7138 / 07967 3570700
|Willaston Guides
|Leanne Sheelan
|07913 422364
|Beavers/Cubs/Scouts/Explorers
|Remco Buckley
07930 603994
|cout Leader
|Remco Buckley
|join@1stwillaston.org.uk
|HALL BOOKINGS
|Memorial Hall
|bookings.memorialhall@gmail.com
|
|Methodist Hall
|Carol Savage
327 3593
