  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Law firm announces series of free Family Law surgeries in Castle Cary for 2020

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th December 2019 12:18

 

 

The Crewkerne office of leading law firm, Humphries Kirk, are hosting free Family Law advice sessions in Castle Cary throughout 2020.

The drop-in sessions will be held every Tuesday starting on the 7th January 2020 at The George Hotel, Castle Cary between 9am - 12:00pm and 12:30 - 2pm.

People can book a 30-minute appointment in advance or just drop-in on the day. Topics covered in these appointments include divorce, civil partnerships, pre-nuptial agreements, children and financial advice.
Each session will be hosted by a member of the firm's family law department.

The January dates are as follows:

• Tuesday January 7
• Tuesday January 14
• Tuesday January 21
• Tuesday January 28

Visit https://www.hklaw.uk/about-hk-3/hk-events/ for contact details for each of the events and to book in for an advice session.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies