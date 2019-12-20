Law firm announces series of free Family Law surgeries in Castle Cary for 2020

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th December 2019 12:18

The Crewkerne office of leading law firm, Humphries Kirk, are hosting free Family Law advice sessions in Castle Cary throughout 2020.

The drop-in sessions will be held every Tuesday starting on the 7th January 2020 at The George Hotel, Castle Cary between 9am - 12:00pm and 12:30 - 2pm.

People can book a 30-minute appointment in advance or just drop-in on the day. Topics covered in these appointments include divorce, civil partnerships, pre-nuptial agreements, children and financial advice.

Each session will be hosted by a member of the firm's family law department.

The January dates are as follows:

• Tuesday January 7

• Tuesday January 14

• Tuesday January 21

• Tuesday January 28



Visit https://www.hklaw.uk/about-hk-3/hk-events/ for contact details for each of the events and to book in for an advice session.

