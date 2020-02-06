Waterside Holiday Group to host open events to recruit 200 seasonal staff for 2020 season

Author: Online Stories Published: 6th February 2020 12:47

The Waterside Holiday Group is supporting the local economy by recruiting 200 staff to work across its three Dorset-based parks in the 2020 season.

Members of the public are encouraged to head along to Waterside Holiday Park and Spa at Bowleaze Cove on Saturday, February 8 from 10am to 4pm to find out about the range of full and part-time roles available across different departments.

Those wishing to join the team at Osmington Holiday Park at Osmington Mills are invited to attend the event to find out more. There is no need to reserve a place at the recruitment event and people can turn up any time during the open event.

Seasonal full-time and part-time positions available across the three holiday parks include bar, restaurant and kitchen staff, beauty therapists, maintenance and security personnel, housekeepers, lifeguards and sports team, entertainment crew, and front-of house reception staff.

At the event, there will be a team leader for each department who can speak to potential aspiring employees about the work they will be carrying out when the parks open for the 2020 season from March 13 to November 2.

Victoria Simmonds, HR and welfare administrator at Waterside Holiday Park, said: "We are proud to be offering more roles than ever for the upcoming 2020 season to support the local economy in Dorset. We are looking for people who will offer great customer service to our guests across the three parks so that they leave with the hope of coming back to visit us again."

To register an interest in attending the events, go to www.watersideholidaygroup.co.uk/recruitment

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.