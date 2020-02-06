Law firm holding series of free family law surgeries in Castle Cary for February

Author: Online Stories Published: 6th February 2020 14:55

The Crewkerne office of leading law firm, Humphries Kirk, are hosting free family law advice sessions in Castle Cary in February.

The drop-in sessions will be held every Tuesday at The George Hotel, Castle Cary between 9am - 12:00pm and 12:30 - 2pm.

People can book a 30-minute appointment in advance or just drop-in on the day. Topics covered in these appointments include divorce, civil partnerships, pre-nuptial agreements, children and financial advice.

Each private and confidential session will be hosted by a member of the firm's family law department.

The February dates are as follows:

• Tuesday 11 February

• Tuesday 18 February

• Tuesday 25 February

Visit https://www.hklaw.uk/about-hk-3/hk-events/ for contact details for each of the events and to book in for an advice session.

