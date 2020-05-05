The Portsmouth Arms to take part in world record attempt in aid of local charity

Author: Online Stories Published: 5th May 2020 17:48

The Portsmouth Arms in Hatch Warren, part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, is attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for the world's longest marathon as a quiz master.

Richard Curtis, General Manager of the Portsmouth Arms, will be hosting the 34-hour virtual quiz to raise money for The Pink Place Cancer Charity in Basingstoke, starting at 12pm on Saturday May 9 on the pub's Facebook page. Followers of the pub's quizzes voted for the chosen charity on Facebook.

Richard has hosted daily virtual pub quizzes since the Government-enforced lockdown began and has to date raised over £17,500 for many local charities including St. Michael's Hospice, Basingstoke Foodbank and Hampshire Medical Fund.

Richard explained: "I have been overwhelmed by the ongoing support I have received for our virtual quizzes, not only from our locals, but also from people across the globe in Canada and the West Indies.

"I am dedicated to beating this world record and smashing our current fundraising target. I hope to also raise awareness and help support the fantastic charities that are going above and beyond to support the vulnerable in the community during this difficult time."

To coincide with the launch of the world's longest quiz, Hall & Woodhouse will be selling ‘Pub in a Box' packages which include a selection of five Badger Beers, a bottle of wine, Rio Tropical soft drink, as well as some traditional pub snacks and a recommended Spotify pub playlist. The packages are priced at £30 with £1 of the cost going towards the chosen charity. Residents of Basingstoke will be eligible for free delivery on Wednesday May 6 and Friday May 8.

Please visit www.facebook.com/portsmoutharms to support the Portsmouth Arms' Guinness World Record attempt. The ‘Pub in a Box' packages are available to purchase via www.facebook.com/BreweryTapHW or by calling 01258 486004.

