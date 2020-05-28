Ouch Training deliver free sessions to 70 businesses for Mental Health Awareness Week

Author: Online Stories Published: 28th May 2020 20:29

Ouch Training provided 10 free support sessions for 70 businesses in aid of Mental Health Awareness Week. The sessions were designed to support existing Mental Health First Aiders.

Simon Cassin, CEO of Ouch Training, explained: "We wanted to honour Mental Health Awareness Week by giving back to our business community during this highly stressful time. At Ouch we understand that recently people's job roles and working conditions have changed dramatically. It is important to provide businesses with the tools and support they need to prioritise their team's mental wellbeing as we emerge from lockdown."

The complimentary support sessions provided an opportunity for businesses to meet virtually and discuss the challenges they are facing due to the current health crisis. The psychological impact of working from home and how to stay connected to your team on furlough, were both topics covered during these sessions.

Mental Health First aiders are, upon receiving training from Ouch, qualified to provide mental wellbeing support to co-workers throughout their organisation. The initial two-day training session delivers an overview of common mental health issues, teaching delegates to spot the signs of mental ill health, providing the skills needed to support positive wellbeing in the workplace.

The company offers a wide range of bespoke health, safety, and wellbeing training courses to businesses across the UK. The Mental Health First Aid training course is delivered by Ouch's in-house MHFA England qualified instructor. Much like having a trained first aider for physical health situations, Ouch train individuals to deal with mental health emergencies in the workplace.

Ouch's unique teaching culture provides a creative environment to stimulate conversation surrounding mental health and wellbeing. The nationwide team of highly experienced trainers aim to break down the stereotypes surrounding mental wellbeing to change perspectives in the workplace and provide an ongoing programme of support once individuals are qualified.

For more information please visit www.ouchtraining.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.