National retailer Toy Town opens store in the Dolphin Shopping Centre

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th September 2020 14:59

Dolphin Shopping Centre welcomes national retailer, Toy Town, to its diverse range of retailers in Poole's town centre.

The new popular toy store is located in the previous Eco-Hub unit and marks the retailer's thirtieth store to open in the UK since it was founded in 1979. Toy Town has grown into one of the largest independent toy retailers in the UK, now employing over 200 members of staff in various stores across the country. The retailer stocks popular brands such as Lego, Playmobil and Barbie.

Commenting on the area, Alan Simpson, Company Director and Founder of Toy Town, said: "Poole has always been on our radar as a potential location, the unit which we have taken up is well positioned, visible in the centre and is already doing so well."

"Our opening weekend went better than could be expected in the current times. The face of retail is changing as shopping becomes more about the destination. Locals have received the store well and we are hoping to become a strong member of the centre's community."

Centre Manager, John Grinnell, said: "We are delighted to welcome Toy Town into our mix of vibrant retailers. We have already received positive feedback from our customers, with many expressing that they are pleased the centre has a store for children to enjoy."

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is currently open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. Elderly and vulnerable customers are encouraged to shop between the hours of 9am to 10am, whilst NHS and key workers will be given priority between 4.30pm to 5.30pm. The Eco-Hub unit has moved upstairs in the centre opposite Wilko. Each retailers' specific opening times are available on their website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.