Training company backs First Aid extension to support return to the workplace

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th September 2020 15:30

National company, Ouch Training, is urging local businesses and individuals to complete their First Aid refresher course before the original qualification expires on Wednesday, September 30.

In response to the global pandemic, HSE (Health and Safety Executive) permitted those that hold a First Aid certificate that expired on or after Monday March 16, an extension to requalify by the end of September.

Simon Cassin, CEO of Ouch Training, commented: "At Ouch we want to make sure First Aiders are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills that they require when returning to the workplace in these current circumstances. Therefore, we fully support HSE's expiry date extension, to ensure First Aiders have adequate time to undertake our refresher learning course."

The course aims to update individuals on Covid-19 modifications to normal first aid procedures, while also providing a refresher of existing First Aid skills. Upon completion, successful delegates will be qualified to act as a First Aider in their workplace, gaining a level 3 award in First Aid at Work.

To facilitate COVID Secure teaching, the business purchased sixteen sani-manikins which include one-use disposable lung systems. This will ensure clean and hygienic usage between delegates, so that learning can be facilitated in a safe environment. To enable the safety of both delegates and staff members, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to throughout the sessions, with clear markers placed around the premises.

Simon continued: "We know people retain information more effectively through hands on learning, therefore it's essential that we can offer delegates an interactive learning experience. The design of the sani-manikins ensures individuals can learn essential First Aid skills through a series of practical scenarios, simulating as close to real life experiences as possible."

This investment builds on the company's decision to offer a blended learning approach for its courses, in response to the current times. This means that Ouch now delivers its courses by combining online teaching with traditional classroom-based methods, to provide a rounded learning experience. The initial First Aid at Work course involves two days of face-to-face learning, alongside one day of online training. With the First aid at work re-qualification course comprising of four hours online and eight hours face-to-face.

For more information on this and other Ouch training courses please visit www.ouchtraining.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.