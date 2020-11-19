Fighting hunger during lockdown 2.0 in partnership with Talbot Village Trust

Author: Online Stories Published: 19th November 2020 18:15

Poole Waste Not Want Not (PWNWN), a food charity located in the town centre, has supported low income families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing food packages to those in need.

Following a £10,000 donation from Talbot Village Trust's COVID-19 Support Fund, the charity has been able to extend it services to help more people throughout the crisis.

During the spring lockdown, the charity began to offer a delivery service to supply those in the community who were self-isolating, with essential food packages. Using the Trust's grant, the charity was able to hire an additional van to continue operating its delivery service. In addition, PWNWN has been able to rent a storage facility to store long-life goods, which means it can now offer a wider variety of food to its clients.

Elaine Lawford, Trustee at Poole Waste Not Want Not, commented: "Over the past six months we have been able to help over 3,000 individuals in the local community, many of which included young children. Our increased collections and the ability to store more food means we have a guaranteed supply of frozen food until March.

"Without this donation from Talbot Village Trust, we wouldn't have been able to help and reach this volume of people across the county. Vulnerable families who really need our help, would have been left to fend for themselves. "

Vulnerable individuals in the community are referred to PWNWN and provided with access to affordable food. When compared to usual supermarket prices, the charity offers savings of up to 75% for low income families. Since the health crisis began, the charity has seen an increase in demand for its services.

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee of Talbot Village Trust, added: "As we move into a second lockdown, charities such as Poole Waste Not Want Not are becoming even more essential to the local community. Elaine and her team are doing a great job supporting vulnerable families in Poole, and should be proud of their hard work and determination."

Talbot Village Trust's £1million COVID-19 Support Fund was launched to help organisations that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Applications for the fund have now closed, but the Trust is now accepting grant applications for its usual fund before the Trustees meet in spring 2021. Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.