The College to boost employability across the county

Author: Online Stories Published: 22nd December 2020 11:59

Bournemouth & Poole College is to deliver bespoke one-to-one careers support sessions to young people who currently aren't in education, employment or training.

The College's New Year, Fresh Start event will take place virtually on Wednesday, January 13 2021 from 4-6pm. During the evening, young members of the public aged 16-18 are invited to join the online event to learn about the courses that are available for a January start. The courses cover topics including catering, IT, construction, art and design and hair and beauty.

There is also the opportunity to book a confidential slot with a qualified careers advisor to discuss future options catered to each individual's interests and lifestyle.

Jacqueline Page, Vice Principal for Curriculum at The College, explained: "It is no secret that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the education sector and made it a very challenging year for young people across the country. Our aim is to reach those who feel uncertain about their further education choices that were made in September, and talk them through the different course options that may be more suited to their skillset and career aspirations."

In addition, The College is also inviting adult learners who are looking to gain a new skill or contemplating a career change, to attend the event to discover more about the vast part-time course options that are now available for enrolment, starting between January and April 2021.

Jacqueline added: "We have a wide variety of part-time courses at The College, which may be appealing to adults who may find themselves furloughed, or recently made redundant, and are looking to start the year on a new career path. The benefit is that many of our courses can be completed in the evenings, around other family and work commitments, making these a flexible option for adults looking to enhance or gain a new qualification."

The College offers an extensive range of part-time courses including accounting, business, leadership, care, education, engineering, fitness and many more.

‘Essential digital skills' is a new part-time course for 2021. It is designed to address the current skills gap, where an estimated one in five adults lack basic digital skills.

‘Creative photography and portfolio development-A wellbeing experience' is the second new course to launch in the new year, and will encourage students to think differently about how photography can be used as a creative expression to reflect the world that we live in.

To find a full list of full-time and part-time courses starting in January at The College, to register your interest in the event and book an advice and guidance slot during the evening, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk/freshstart for more information.

