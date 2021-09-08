Bournemouth & Poole College joins nationwide campaign to support its local communities

Author: Online Stories Published: 8th September 2021 11:49

Bournemouth & Poole College has joined a national initiative to help its staff and students support and connect with local communities in Dorset.



The Good for ME Good for FE campaign aims to generate £1m of social value via a sustainable programme of community action including volunteering, fundraising and charitable partnerships.



Over 100 colleges have already joined the campaign which builds on the huge success of FE Foodbank Friday. This saw colleges around the country come together during the pandemic to raise over £47,000 and collect more than 20,000 items for local foodbanks.



With demand for Foodbanks remaining high, this strand of activity will continue as part of Good for Me Good for FE, to ensure that communities continue to be supported with basic food needs.



In addition, staff and students who are keen to undertake voluntary and fundraising activities will be supported to do so. There is a strong link between volunteering and improved mental health* - a current key priority for colleges and their staff following such a challenging year.



Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, Diane Grannell, said: "We are delighted to be involved in this exciting and important initiative. Working in partnership with colleges around the country means that we can have a really positive impact on both our own communities and those further afield.



"Colleges play a vital role as Anchor Institutions, which goes way beyond just education. Generating social value is key to helping our communities to prosper, particularly as economies begin to recover post-pandemic.

"We also know that helping others supports mental health and wellbeing - so this is certainly something we are keen to encourage via Good for Me Good for FE."



The campaign is being spearheaded by London South East Colleges, East Coast College and Loughborough College. A list of colleges involved can be found here: https://www.lsec.ac.uk/news/3151-good-for-me-good-for-fe-sector-response



For more information about Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit

For more information about Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit www.thecollege.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.