Bournemouth & Poole College to provide guidance on the learning options available in a post-lockdown world

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th September 2021 10:04
 
 
Bournemouth & Poole College is hosting an open event on Wednesday, 22nd September for prospective students and adult learners looking to further their education.

Taking place at both the College's North Road and Lansdowne sites from 4-8pm, the open event aims to provide reassurance and guidance to those concerned about the next steps towards their future career.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "After two years of disrupted learning, potential students may be anxious about their next steps, which is why dedicated careers advice, student support and our experienced tutors will all be available during the evening to discuss the courses and options available."

Attendees at both sites will have the opportunity to explore the College's state-of-the-art facilities, visit curriculum areas and possibly meet Woody, the College's new Comforting Canine
.
There is also the chance on the night for attendees to enrol onto their chosen courses before the September deadline.

To book a place at the event, and to find a breakdown of the different courses available at the college's two sites, please visit: www.thecollege.co.uk/open.
