Healthcare and Nursing Associate Apprentices at Bournemouth & Poole College work on frontline throughout pandemic

Author: Online Stories Published: 22nd September 2021 11:55

Over the past 18 months, 50 Bournemouth & Poole College students have completed their Healthcare and Nursing Associate Apprenticeships to become fully qualified healthcare professionals.



This is after working full-time throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, having started their courses just months before the global crisis began.



The students have worked tirelessly on hospital wards and within the community battling the increased pressure on the NHS - with some facing their own personal challenges to carry on working throughout the pandemic, such as moving out of their family homes to complete their courses.



Liz Brown, a Level 3 Senior Healthcare Support Worker apprentice based in Shaftesbury Community Hospital, has worked within the community as a Rehabilitation Assistant while completing her course. Liz, 58, moved into a caravan during the peak of the pandemic to protect her vulnerable husband who was shielding.



Liz said: "I have always loved being thoroughly challenged in all my job roles and this apprenticeship has been a worthy distraction during such a difficult period. I love working with and helping people and it's been incredible seeing the positive progress patients make while working with them and beyond. The positive feedback I've received has given me such a sense of achievement, and I've loved immersing myself in this role. I'm looking forward to finishing and seeing where this experience takes me next."



Bournemouth & Poole College has seen a huge boost of applications for its Healthcare and Nursing Associate Apprenticeships, with numbers doubling over the past two years. Bekki Burgess, Apprenticeship Delivery Manager at Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "It's been wonderful knowing that Covid-19 hasn't slowed down applications for these vital courses. After such an intense period for healthcare workers up and down the country, it's amazing to see people aren't deterred and want to help people in need now more than ever. Our students have done such an incredible job throughout the pandemic and they should feel immensely proud of what they've achieved."



The Healthcare and Nursing Associate Apprenticeships (based at the North Road site of The College) go up to a Level Five and are available for any students over the age of 18. The placements are based at Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole, and Dorset County Hospitals.



To learn more about Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit: www.thecollege.co.uk

