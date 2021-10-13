Viper Gin opens its doors in KINGLAND with debut cocktail bar

Author: Online Stories Published: 13th October 2021 11:35

Dorset-based Viper Gin has opened its first cocktail bar, located at the KINGLAND shopping district in the heart of Poole town centre.



KINGLAND has provided Viper Gin with the opportunity to become more visible and accessible on the high street by benefitting from no rent or business rates for two years. The initiative was put in place to help local creatives and small businesses grow their customer base on Poole high street.



Viper Gin offers a wide and unique range of locally-crafted gin and gin-based marmalades, chutneys, glassware and wine - both available to try in-store or take home. The cocktail bar also serves Mediterranean-style charcuterie boards, pizza and alternative spirits and beer to suit a variety of tastes.



Carl Hankey, owner of Viper Gin, said: "Opening the first ever Viper cocktail bar during a pandemic has been a tumultuous experience, but one that's been very rewarding. To see the support pour in from the people of Poole and receiving positive feedback on our products from locals, is a brilliant feeling.



"This is the first time we have had the opportunity to create a social space for people to enjoy our creations and we're so excited to see where this journey takes us."



John Grinnell, centre manager at the Dolphin Centre, added: "After the challenges we've faced with restrictions this year, we're extremely pleased to be welcoming Carl to the KINGLAND family. The bar is already a wonderful success.



"Viper offers such a unique selection of products and wonderful cocktails and has brought a relaxed social vibe to Poole town centre that was much needed."



Carl Hankey is a former chef who studied nutrition at university and has bonded his knowledge of recipe development and science to begin producing gin, and Viper's other gin-based products. Carl was joined by head barman Dan Bolster to create the Viper cocktail bar and has been a driving force through the challenges of opening since the beginning.



To find out more about Viper Gin, visit their www.viperspirit.co.uk or follow them on Instagram at @viper_gin .



For more information regarding the Dolphin centre, please visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk.



