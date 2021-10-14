Haskins Garden Centre promotes long-standing staff member to Operations Director

Ben Harrison has been promoted to Operations Director of Haskins Garden Centres after 12 years with the family business.



He will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of the garden centres and restaurants. As part of his new role, Ben also joins the Main Board of Haskins Garden Centre, alongside Julian Winfield (Chief Executive of Haskins), John Dunlop (Finance Director), Lisa Looker (Brand Director) and Andrew Harris (Buying Director).



Julian Winfield commented: "This is a new role for the business and will be essential for creating future growth opportunities and supporting our ambitions for the future."



Warren Haskins, Chairman of Haskins Garden Centres, added: "We like to promote from within the company where possible and it is incredibly satisfying to see a young person progressing through the business and now joining our board. I am confident Ben will make a huge contribution to the business in his new role."



Based at Haskins' Head Office in Dorset, Ben will spend most of the working week on the road, managing a 665 strong team across fives centres in the south, stretching from Dorset to West Sussex.



Commenting on his new role, Ben said: "My journey with Haskins has allowed me to work across many areas of the business. This is a great opportunity to help contribute towards the success of the whole business as we continue to grow."



Ben is also Chairman for the Garden Centre Association in the South Thames Area. Haskins has five centres across the south in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex). In winter 2020, Haskins Garden Centres acquired Forest Lodge Garden Centre and Birdworld in Farnham, Surrey.



Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for further information.



