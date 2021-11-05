Bournemouth & Poole College Open Event to Showcase New Study Options

Author: Online Stories Published: 5th November 2021 14:31

Bournemouth & Poole College is holding an open event on Tuesday 9th November 4-8pm at both its North Road, Poole and Lansdowne, Bournemouth sites.



Potential students will be able to access dedicated careers advice, student support and student finance teams to ensure that Bournemouth & Poole College is the best next-step for them.



Attendees at both sites will have the opportunity to freely explore the facilities, visit curriculum areas and possibly meet Woody, the College's Comforting Canine.



There have been lots of exciting new courses and apprenticeships launched at The College over recent years, with new study options including Esports, Aviation and various digital apprenticeships. Plenty of The College's tutors will be at the event to ensure all prospective students get all the information they need before applying for a place on their chosen course.



Several top employers for apprenticeships will also be attending - Companies such as Sunseeker, Draken and Superior Seals will all be available to speak to about apprenticeship opportunities.



To attend this event, pre-booking is available now at thecollege.co.uk/open. You'll also find a breakdown of the different courses that are available at each of the college's sites in Bournemouth and Poole.

