Ken Hawkins (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 14:05

I have been a Portsmouth resident for more than fifty years. During that time I have served the people of Portsmouth as a justice of the peace and school governor, so I believe I am a strong candidate to become a Councillor for the Fratton ward.

During my life in Portsmouth, I have helped raise three daughters. I have attended Portsmouth University - twice. I have been an active volunteer, am currently treasurer of the local hospital radio, and I also have my own music show.

I strongly support efforts to improve Portsmouth's air quality and as a Councillor, I would promote the use of cycling and would actively work toward taking buses back into public ownership and the introduction of electric power buses. There is also a need to make Fratton and Portsmouth more greener to help achieve this I would campaign for more trees to planted and more wilding of Fratton's open spaces i.e Kingston park and St Marys church. Also, I would like to provide Fratton residents with wildflower seeds for their gardens.

I would work with the police to improve the safety of Fratton's streets with better lighting and with an increased number of police officers on the street. To help with the increase in fly-tipping I would have an increase in the number of communal bins.

