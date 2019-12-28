Friends Quiz Night at the Gaiety Bar
Friday 24th January
FRIENDS QUIZ NIGHT
at The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier
Doors open at 7pm
Quiz starts at 8pm
£6 per person for curry & quiz
Could you BE a bigger Friends fan? Then why not grab your buddies and come and test your knowledge at the ultimate Friends Quiz Night event
