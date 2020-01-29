  • Bookmark this page

Eastney Beach Clean

Published: 29th January 2020 20:23

Help clean Eastney beach with Southsea Beachwatch.

Meet at 10am outside the Coffee Cup, Eastney Esplanade on Saturday 2nd February.

All welcome, including children and dogs!  Some litter pickers and gloves provided, but if you can, please bring your own.

Clean for as long as you like, just make sure you return your full bags to the start point by 12.

Please go here to register: www.southseabeachwatch.co.uk 

How it works:

* The first 20 volunteers will be asked to carry out the  litter survey.

* Read the event notes.

* Borrow bags, litter pickers or gloves. (If you can bring your own that would be very helpful)

* Get cleaning!

If you can't make it for 10am, feel free to join anytime before 11:15 as Colas collect the bags at 12.

Just a few words about health & safety:
* Always use gloves or the pickers to pick up rubbish or ny washed up animals.
* Walk around the pier rather than under it.
* Ask a coordinator to pick up any needles for you (it's are that we find any).
* Cover up any dog poo with stones rather than try to pick t up.
* Avoid walking on the big rocks by the Pyramids as they ay be slippery.
* Mind the water's edge.
* Wrap up warmly!

To reduce the number of big bags used, if you can, please bring a bucket/ reusable sturdy bag.

 

 

