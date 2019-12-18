Beauty and the Beast at Ferneham Hall - Review

Author: Sam Poole Published: 18th December 2019 09:32

Fun, flamboyance and a fabulous presentation of a much-loved fairytale is exactly what Jordan Productions adaptation of Beaty and the Beast presents.

The pantomime, at Fareham’s Ferneham Hall, promises to offer a colourful evening of entertainment for all the family this winter. A Christmas spectacular to remember.

From strong vocals to glistening scene transitions, the show effectively engages with its audience and, most impressively, the adults too.

Eastenders actor Matt Lapinskas (Prince Gallant) and Eurovision star Nicki French (Malevolent) presented their characters excellently while complemented by their on-stage colleagues.

The 7-strong core cast includes Michael Neilson (Dame Derriere), Keving James (Potty Pierre), Charlotte Christensen (Beauty), Barrie Palmer (Jean Jacques) and Tara Verloop (Fairy Fomidable).

Kevin James’ witty performance as a French servant to the Prince was portrayed in a comical way relevant for all audiences to enjoy.

From mild humour to innuendos, his role was enjoyed by all ages within the auditorium. Furthermore, Michael Neilson’s character Dame Derriere bounced off their on-stage son Potty Pierre naturally.

Scenes included them didn’t feel rehearsed which created a solid piece of entertainment.

Matt Lapinskas principle role as the Prince was delivered with vigor throughout the entire show - from being an overbearing character, to a dismal Beast with no hope in life, he played his personas very well.

Once he became the Prince everyone desires to see, Matt’s partnership with Charlotte Christensen as Beauty was delightful to see.

Whilst this show adapted many new and classic songs, such as Rag'n'Bone Man’s “Human” for when onlookers see the Prince as the Beast for the first time - also Abba’s “Waterloo” and “Mamma Mia” for scenes lead by Nicki French as Malevolent, I believe everything would have been brought together perfectly with Beauty and the Beast.

The song by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson was played by the live band within the background of a scene - but an actual performance of this particular song would have been superb.

Why? To tie in the modern contemporary adaptation of the show with a welcomed musical classic.

Nonetheless, the performance isn’t one I would shy away from encouraging people to attend, especially as the theatre comes to the end of an era for some time in the New Year.

Closing thoughts: brilliant cast of young dancers and singers; strong choreography by Tara Verloop, big names for everyone to appreciate.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.