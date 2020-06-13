Wirral Whale is Stranded Again

Published: 13th June 2020 11:39

Following what was thought to be a successful attempt to send a 13.5m long fin whale back out to sea after it became stranded off the coast of Thurstaston on Friday, the whale has now become re-stranded.

Photo by Chris Cureton

In an update today, Saturday 13 June, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue champions leading the attempt to save it said:

"Sadly the fin whale was resighted swimming in the Dee Estuary last night just before it got dark and has been found restranded this morning in the same area. We have our volunteer Medic team on the way again to assess the situation and whale's current condition.

"Our key concern now is that not only has the animal returned to the estuary after leaving, but that by the time the tide comes back in at lunchtime today that it will have spent a considerable amount of time out of the water. Whales have never evolved to be able to support their own weight on land of course, so when stranded they gradually crush themselves, causing significant internal damage to themselves. While yesterday we were fortunate that the animal was only stranded for a relatively short amount of time where any damage would have been limited, being stranded again now for some more hours will add to any damage that it has already sustained and may make it unviable to survive.

"Due to the size and weight of the animal and the geography of the area, it is not possible to get the animal closer to the water to help relieve the pressure on its body. Dragging the animal by its tail will cause significant injuries and is not an option. As we mentioned yesterday, putting the animal to sleep is also incredibly difficult for a variety of reasons related to its size too.

"We are saddened to say that the outlook today is looking less positive than yesterday, and we will update later with more news as the incident unfolds."

