Thank You FHRS Volunteers and Customers for Braving the Rain

Published: 22nd September 2021 20:03

The next date for the popular Hadlow Road pop-up community café, run by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, is Sunday 26th September.

Hadlow Road Railway Station looks as wonderful as it does thanks to our fabulous group of hard-working volunteers. It was lovely to see so many of our regular customers - and some new faces too - on the platform, at our FHRS pop-up café Sunday 12th September 2021.

Thank you for braving the rain to come and see us. Our wonderful volunteers were still drying out a week later.

Photo can be credited to Grace Eden.

We had two new volunteers Suzanne and Chris waitressing on their first shift at our pop-up café on Sunday. If you've ever thought about volunteering and would like to make a difference, please do get in contact. We'd love to hear from you.

Our next pop-up café will be on Sunday 26th September from 10am to 1pm at Hadlow Road Railway Station, Willaston. Every penny you spend at the FHRS community café goes straight back into the restoration of the station.

Thank you to all our customers for your continued support.

Please note that the FHRS pop-up café is a separate entity to the Station Master's House, which is a family-run business that operates from a tricycle along the platform, nearer to the signal box.

For more information about the Friends of Hadlow Road station, visit their Community page here.

