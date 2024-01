New Police Community Support Officer Starts Work in Little Neston

Published: 22nd January 2024 22:00

PCSO Wendy Dalton wants to work together with the community, to resolve any issues in the area.

The Ellesmere Port & Neston Local Policing Unit let us know that they've had a reshuffle of Beat Management staff, meaning that Cheshire Police Community Support Officer Wendy Dalton has taken over from PCSO Linda Conway as Little Neston's local PCSO.

The police team's quarterly issue of the Neston & Burton, Neston & Parkgate, Willaston, and Thornton & Manor areas was published on Monday, 22 January 2024. It details figures between October to December 2023 and compares them with the same period in 2022.

The image featured is a snapshot from the newsletter and it clicks through to the full PDF version.

Inspector Richard Williams, write: "Welcome to the new newsletter that we will be circulating quarterly regarding Local Policing issues in Ellesmere port & Neston.

"This newsletter will provide you with an update on the work your neighbourhood officers are completing as a result of the information you have provided to us through the Resident's voice surveys.

"Please do continue to inform us about the issues in your communities so that we can work together ensure Ellesmere Port & Neston is a safer place to live, work and visit."

Local police host regular police surgeries and the details for upcoming dates are detailed on our website, here.

To report crime, incidents or record complaints: Use 101 and only call 999 in an emergency. If you do not require an immediate police response you can also report online on the Cheshire Constabulary website.

If you have any issues or concerns, PCSO Dalton can be contacted via email to: wendy.dalton@cheshire.police.uk.

