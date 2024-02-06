  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Music Festival Promises to be Bigger and Better than Ever

Published: 6th February 2024 21:30

A tremendous celebration of local talent and international artists is back on our doorstep, in April.

The Neston Music Festival is back again in 2024 with music for all tastes from international artists and local talent. This year's music festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with music for all tastes, including classics, pop, jazz, choral and folk melodies. The festival features international artists and local talent.Festival organisers, tell us: "Popular returnees this year include: Thelma Handy, leader of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and violinist jazz great Billy Thompson. There will be a first appearance for local rock star Ian Prowse, frontman of Amsterdam supported by Neston's own Gabriel Roberts, and a performance by the band of the Mercian Regiment in support of the Neston branch of the Royal British Legion.

"An innovation for this year will be Touki, a group playing and singing to a variety of African instruments never heard in Neston before."

The Northern Rhythm Big Band pictured in 2023.The Northern Rhythm Big Band pictured in 2023.

The festival will run from Friday 12 April to Sunday 12 May at various locations throughout Neston. Tickets will shortly go on sale online at ticketsource and will be available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop, from Friday, 1 March.

Further details of all concerts and ticketing arrangements can be found on the website: nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

The calendar of this year's events can be found in our What's On listing.

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies