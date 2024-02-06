Neston Music Festival Promises to be Bigger and Better than Ever

Published: 6th February 2024 21:30

A tremendous celebration of local talent and international artists is back on our doorstep, in April.

The Neston Music Festival is back again in 2024 with music for all tastes from international artists and local talent. This year's music festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with music for all tastes, including classics, pop, jazz, choral and folk melodies. The festival features international artists and local talent.Festival organisers, tell us: "Popular returnees this year include: Thelma Handy, leader of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and violinist jazz great Billy Thompson. There will be a first appearance for local rock star Ian Prowse, frontman of Amsterdam supported by Neston's own Gabriel Roberts, and a performance by the band of the Mercian Regiment in support of the Neston branch of the Royal British Legion.

"An innovation for this year will be Touki, a group playing and singing to a variety of African instruments never heard in Neston before."

The Northern Rhythm Big Band pictured in 2023.

The festival will run from Friday 12 April to Sunday 12 May at various locations throughout Neston. Tickets will shortly go on sale online at ticketsource and will be available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop, from Friday, 1 March.

Further details of all concerts and ticketing arrangements can be found on the website: nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

The calendar of this year's events can be found in our What's On listing.

