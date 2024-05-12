12 Apr - 12 May 2024 - The Neston Music Festival is Back

Published: 26th February 2024 20:20

Music for all tastes from international artists and local talent.

This year's music festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with music for all tastes, including classics, pop, jazz, choral and folk melodies.

Festival organisers, tell us: "Popular returnees this year include: Thelma Handy, leader of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and violinist jazz great Billy Thompson. There will be a first appearance for local rock star Ian Prowse, frontman of Amsterdam supported by Neston's own Gabriel Roberts, and a performance by the band of the Mercian Regiment in support of the Neston branch of the Royal British Legion.

"An innovation for this year will be Touki, a group playing and singing to a variety of African instruments never heard in Neston before."

Flint Male Voice Choir pictured ahead of the 2023 festival.

Friday 12 April to Sunday 12 May

The festival will run from Friday 12 April to Sunday 12 May at various locations throughout Neston. Tickets will shortly go on sale online at ticketsource and will be available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop, from Friday, 1 March.

Further details of all concerts and ticketing arrangements can be found on the website: nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

Events and venues are listed, below:

Saturday 13 April - Paradis Trio Classical - United Reformed Church

Thursday 18 April - Burton Ukelele Band - The Neston Club

Saturday 20 April - Mercian Regiment Band - Neston Royal British Legion

Neston Music Festival very much regret that the concert planned for the Mercian Regiment Band on April 20th has had to be cancelled. This is due to circumstances beyond the control of either the Music Festival or the regiment. All other events are going ahead as planned.



Sunday 21 April - Festival Evensong - St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Friday 26 April - Rotary Club competition winners

Saturday 27 April - Thelma Handy - Classical - United Reformed Church

Sunday 28 April - Eleanor Kelly - Harpist - United Reformed Church

Friday 3 May - Northern Rhythm Big Band - Neston Royal British Legion

Sunday 5 May - Ian Prowse - Rock - Neston Royal British Legion

Tuesday 7 May - Cliff Ray - Jazz - The Neston Club

Saturday 11 May - Flint Male Voice Choir - Parish Church

