  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

12 Apr - 12 May 2024 - The Neston Music Festival is Back

Published: 26th February 2024 20:20

Music for all tastes from international artists and local talent.

This year's music festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with music for all tastes, including classics, pop, jazz, choral and folk melodies.

Festival organisers, tell us: "Popular returnees this year include: Thelma Handy, leader of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and violinist jazz great Billy Thompson. There will be a first appearance for local rock star Ian Prowse, frontman of Amsterdam supported by Neston's own Gabriel Roberts, and a performance by the band of the Mercian Regiment in support of the Neston branch of the Royal British Legion.

"An innovation for this year will be Touki, a group playing and singing to a variety of African instruments never heard in Neston before."

Flint Male Voice Choir pictured ahead of the 2023 festival.Flint Male Voice Choir pictured ahead of the 2023 festival.

 Friday 12 April to Sunday 12 May

The festival will run from Friday 12 April to Sunday 12 May at various locations throughout Neston. Tickets will shortly go on sale online at ticketsource and will be available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop, from Friday, 1 March.

Further details of all concerts and ticketing arrangements can be found on the website: nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

BOOK NOW

Events and venues are listed, below:

Saturday 13 April - Paradis Trio Classical - United Reformed Church

Thursday 18 April - Burton Ukelele Band - The Neston Club

Saturday 20 April - Mercian Regiment Band - Neston Royal British Legion
Neston Music Festival very much regret that the concert planned for the Mercian Regiment Band on April 20th has had to be cancelled. This is due to circumstances beyond the control of either the Music Festival or the regiment. All other events are going ahead as planned.

Sunday 21 April - Festival Evensong - St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Friday 26 April - Rotary Club competition winners

Saturday 27 April - Thelma Handy - Classical - United Reformed Church

Sunday 28 April - Eleanor Kelly - Harpist - United Reformed Church

Friday 3 May - Northern Rhythm Big Band - Neston Royal British Legion

Sunday 5 May - Ian Prowse - Rock - Neston Royal British Legion

Tuesday 7 May - Cliff Ray - Jazz - The Neston Club

Saturday 11 May - Flint Male Voice Choir - Parish Church

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies