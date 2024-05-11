11 May 2024 - Flint Male Voice Choir
Flint Male Voice Choir will conclude the annual Neston Music Festival.
Saturday 11 May
Tickets cost £12 and are available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, or at the door.
The choir will perform at Neston Parish Church from 7.30 pm on Saturday, 11 May 2024.
For more details on the festival, please see the event listing.
