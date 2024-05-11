  • Bookmark this page

11 May 2024 - Flint Male Voice Choir

Published: 18th April 2024 21:48

Flint Male Voice Choir will conclude the annual Neston Music Festival.

 Flint Male Voice Choir

Saturday 11 May

Tickets cost £12 and are available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, or at the door.

The choir will perform at Neston Parish Church from 7.30 pm on Saturday, 11 May 2024.

For more details on the festival, please see the event listing

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
Neston
CH64 9TZ
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

