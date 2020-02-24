  • Bookmark this page

Wanted appeal - Dominic Rowan

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 24th February 2020 13:02

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted and has links to the Bury St Edmunds area.

 

54 year old Dominic Rowan who is known to live in London is wanted for recall to prison. He also goes under the alias of Aaron Royer. It is believed he also has links to Kent, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

 

He is described as a black male, is about five foot, nine inches tall with black cropped hair and has a scar on the right side of his back.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dominic Rowan is asked to contact DC Jason Thomas at Bury St Edmunds police on 101.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

