Author: Suffolk Police Published: 21st May 2020 16:09

Operation to tackle drug dealing in Sudbury area

Drugs, cash and offensive weapons have been removed from the streets of Sudbury following an operation to tackle drug dealing in the area.

Over three weeks, up until Thursday 14 May, twenty-nine individuals were stop-searched in the Minden Road and Cavendish Way area while two warrants were executed at addresses within the town.

In total, an estimated £3,000 of drugs and cash were seized, alongside three offensive weapons.

Thirteen individuals were arrested or cautioned for drug related offences and possession of offensive weapons.

Connor Mitchell, 24, from Barker Road, Sudbury, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 9 June.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The woman was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

An 18-year-old man from Harpurs Road, Glemsford, was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The remaining individuals were dealt with by means of a police caution

The operation also resulted in:

Two properties being served with Section 8 warning notices. Section 8 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 centres around the offence of allowing premises to be used for the producing, supplying and use of controlled drugs.

Two safeguarding referrals

106 pieces of intelligence being submitted

Ninety hours of proactive patrol in the first week alone

Police officers have been working with partners agencies to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality in the area. This includes a survey being carried out with residents, as well as working with housing provider Babergh District Council and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service to discuss arson attacks that have taken place in the area and how to prevent further incidents.

Inspector Kevin Horton, said: "Op Benin is a local policing operation that will focus on the priority issue of drug usage and dealing in Sudbury, as well as any associated criminality.

"Its principal focus has been initially in the Minden Road and Cavendish Way area of Sudbury. It is an intelligence led, multi-agency operation, with assistance from the local community.

"This is a key priority for the locality and is the main issue currently being raised by members of the community. The aim of this operation is to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people causing criminality and anti-social behaviour in the area, which has included drug dealing, criminal damage and arson offences.

"We are not only focussing on enforcement but working with partner agencies including Babergh District Council, Sudbury Town Council and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Suffolk Police departments such as the Scorpion proactive team, the Area Intelligence Unit and our Design Out Crime Officers.

"We will also be working with health, and other services, to signpost those using illegal substances to the correct diversion teams to allow them to get the support they require."

Residents in the Cavendish Way and Minden Road area were visited by officers from Suffolk Police to discuss their concerns as well as being invited to complete a questionnaire.

If you are aware of any suspicious activity taking place in your community, please contact Suffolk Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report an incident online by visiting: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

