Guide: Exploring beautiful Cornwall

Cornwall is well-known for being a popular tourist spot for both brits as well as foreigners coming from near and far. Cornwall is famous for many reasons, but the scenery is one of the main reasons why so many people love this area in the UK. Cornwall looks like something out of a fairytale, with its scenic coastal routes as well as the green and hilly countryside.

Cornwall is located in the southwest of the UK and is about 300 miles from London. The country is surrounded by coastline and is famous for different water sports as well. Cornwall has something for everyone and is a true gem you should be thrilled to experience. If you’re planning on visiting Cornwall for the very first time, you might want to keep reading.

Newquay

This scenic town is world-famous for its stunning views, but also for surfing as well. In the summer Newquay is a popular town, where many people come to have their holiday. It’s very vibrant in the high season, but there is lots to see and do here. If you have just checked the world series predictions and need a quick sports-fix, you’ll also be able to find sports bars as well as others in Newquay.

Bude

This charming city is great for a nice and relaxing holiday in beautiful Cornwall. Bude is located in the northern part of Cornwall and has everything you need for a nice chill time at the coast. The beach in town is great for surfing or swimming and you’ll also be able to swim in the big sea pool there. Bude is super charming with the houses, and the cliffs on each side of the main beach ‘Summerleaze’ offers mind-blowing views and great walks. There are restaurants, great pubs and good shops in town.

Port Isaac

This sleepy town is famous for the tv-show ‘Doc Martin’, which is known around the globe. Port Isaac is picturesque in many ways, and a stroll through the narrow streets in the town is just an experience. Port Isaac is a small fishing village, where you will also be able to enjoy a nice portion of fish and chips.

Other places to explore in Cornwall

The list of must-sees in Cornwall is long, but some of the places include St. Ives, Tintagel, Falmouth, and Trebah. Lots of places to walk your dog. For more information about things to do and see in Cornwall, you’ll be able to find guides online.

