How Much Do You Value Your Life?

Author: Brian MacDonald Published: 8th June 2020 12:41

AboutMyArea Neston reader Brian MacDonald writes to express his concern over how some local supermarkets are apparently failing to protect customers and staff.

Rather than moaning about other people using the Wirral Way or Sustrans 568 Greenway, has anyone noticed something potentially far more dangerous in certain Neston supermarkets? The evident lack of any anti-virus cleaning of trolleys or any proper social distancing in both Tesco and Aldi, is a matter of significant concern.

I was appalled to see in both:

No control on the number of customers entering; No obvious cleaning of trolleys; Customers wandering aimlessly, with a group of four in Aldi even blocking the aisle to chat.

I have no connection to any UK supermarket chain and have no axe to grind with either of the above. If any reader works in either Neston Tesco or Aldi, show this to your store manager please.

Both my family and I know which supermarket will have our business once lockdown is over, as Sainsbury's both controls the number of people entering and provides cleaning material in the lobby.

