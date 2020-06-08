  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

How Much Do You Value Your Life?

Author: Brian MacDonald Published: 8th June 2020 12:41

AboutMyArea Neston reader Brian MacDonald writes to express his concern over how some local supermarkets are apparently failing to protect customers and staff.

Rather than moaning about other people using the Wirral Way or Sustrans 568 Greenway, has anyone noticed something potentially far more dangerous in certain Neston supermarkets? The evident lack of any anti-virus cleaning of trolleys or any proper social distancing in both Tesco and Aldi, is a matter of significant concern.

I was appalled to see in both:

  1. No control on the number of customers entering;
  2. No obvious cleaning of trolleys;
  3. Customers wandering aimlessly, with a group of four in Aldi even blocking the aisle to chat.

I have no connection to any UK supermarket chain and have no axe to grind with either of the above. If any reader works in either Neston Tesco or Aldi, show this to your store manager please.

Both my family and I know which supermarket will have our business once lockdown is over, as Sainsbury's both controls the number of people entering and provides cleaning material in the lobby.

Shopping trolley

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

SHric
At 12:53 on 8th June 2020, SHric commented:
I've been shopping in Heswall Tesco, and they are doing their best to keep things under control there. Numbers in the store are carefully controlled and they have staff trying to get the customers to adhere to the direction signs, although not all do.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Colliery L
At 13:01 on 8th June 2020, Colliery L commented:
If Neston Aldi and Tesco are not adhering to the guidelines about sanitising trolley/basket handles, social distancing and controlling customer numbers then they may be putting their own staff at risk of Covid-19 as well as their customers. All businesses have a duty of care to staff/customers and therefore must adhere to current health and safety guidelines. This is especially true in the current pandemic where the 'R' rate is estimated to be above one in the northwest area which obviously includes Neston.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies